A 90-year-old Belgian woman diagnosed with the coronavirus has died after refusing to use a ventilator, Fox News reported Wednesday.

“I don’t want to use artificial respiration. Save it for younger patients. I have already had a good life,” Suzanne Hoylaerts reportedly told doctors.

She was taken to a doctor after experiencing a loss of appetite and shortness of breath. Hoylaerts died two days after being admitted to the hospital, the website reported.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses or death.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 180 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows over 860,000 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with 42,000 deaths and more than 178,000 recoveries.