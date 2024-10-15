Russia and China working to strengthen their ties through "substantive" defense and military talks, the Russian defense minister said Tuesday.

The talks will also reinforce Moscow and Beijing's "no limits" partnership as they intensified criticism of U.S. efforts to extend its influence in Asia.

"The military departments of Russia and China are united in their assessments of global processes, and they have a common understanding of what needs to be done in the current situation," a post on the Russian Defense Ministry's Telegram messaging app cited minister, Andrei Belousov, as saying.

Belousov said he held "very substantive" talks with Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission. China’s Defense Ministry, following the meeting, said both nations aim to deepen military ties and maintain high-level exchanges.

Belousov's visit to Beijing took place as China's military vowed to take further action against Taiwan, if necessary, following a day of war games intended as a warning against “separatist acts." The exercises drew condemnation from both Taiwan and the U.S.

In February 2022, following President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing, China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership, less than three weeks before this his forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, triggering the deadliest land war in Europe since World War II.

In May this year, Putin and China's Xi Jinping pledged a "new era" of a partnership between the two most powerful rivals of the United States, which they cast as an aggressive Cold War hegemon further propagating chaos across the globe.

Putin and Xi also agreed to deepen their "strategic partnership," Belousov said, without providing detail, adding he is confident that "fruitful work and the adoption of significant, weighty decisions are ahead."

Russia said last week it was standing alongside China on Asian issues, including the criticism of the U.S. drive to extend its influence and "deliberate attempts" to inflame the situation around Taiwan.

The U.S. accuses China of supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine through the supply of dual-use goods, including microelectronics, that can help it build weapons.

China denies these claims, stating they have not provided weaponry to any party, reiterating that normal trade with Russia should not be interrupted or restricted.