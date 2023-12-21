At least 10 people were killed, nine others were injured after a gunman, identified as a student, opened fire on a university campus in Czechia's capital Prague on Thursday.

The shooter was eliminated, according to police.

Prague rescue service said on X that the incident took place in the building of the Faculty of Arts of Charles University, located on Jan Palach Square.

"The gunman was eliminated!!! The building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of wounded people on the scene," police said on X, formerly Twitter.

An email to staff at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University, seen by Reuters, had said a shooter was in one of its buildings and had told staff to "stay put".

"Don't go anywhere, if you're in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights," the email said.

In videos circulated on social media, gunshots can be heard and a large police presence can be seen.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her "deepest condolences" following the incident.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Czech people as a whole. We stand and mourn with you," she said on X.