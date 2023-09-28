At least two people have died, and a teenager has been left fighting for her life after a gunman opened fire and set a hospital and an apartment ablaze in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday, the city's police said.

The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest as he shot and killed a 39-year-old woman and seriously injured her 14-year-old daughter, Police Chief Fred Westerbeke said.

The shooter then went to the nearby Erasmus Medical Center, where he shot and killed a 46-year-old man, a teacher at the academic hospital.

Fires broke out in both places but were later extinguished.

The suspect's identity was not released. No motive was immediately announced.

Police had earlier said the suspect was wearing "combat style" clothes, was tall, with black hair and was carrying a backpack.

Police said they had arrested the man under the hospital's helipad and said that they did not believe any other shooters were involved.

The Erasmus Medical Center appealed on social media for people not to go to the hospital.

Pictures from the scene showed people streaming out of the hospital, including medics and patients, as police in body armor moved in. Police helicopters buzzed overhead.

Medics in white coats wheeled patients out on stretchers and wheelchairs.

"First there was a shooting on the fourth floor. Four or five shots were fired. Then a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the education center," said a medical student cited by RTL Nieuws, who did not give his name.

"There was a lot of panic and screaming... I didn't hear any shots, just the panic and that's what I started to act on," public broadcaster NOS cited another eyewitness as saying.

Rotterdam is often the scene of shootings, usually attributed to score-settling by rival drug gangs.

In 2019, three people were shot dead on a tram in Utrecht, sparking a massive manhunt.

In 2011, the country was left shocked when 24-year-old Tristan van der Vlis killed six people and wounded ten others in a rampage at a packed shopping mall.