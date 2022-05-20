At least three people were stabbed and injured in a family-related attack in Numedal in southeast Norway, local police said Friday, with one victim in critical condition.

Police at first said the attack in the village of Nore as random, but later clarified that there was "a family relationship" between the assailant and at least one of the victims.

Police said on Twitter that the incident in a small town west of Oslo was labeled as "ongoing, life-threatening violence."

A suspect was later apprehended, added officials.

"This is a family from Syria, and the perpetrator and one of the injured are married," police inspector Odd Skei Kostveit said in a statement.

Police said the suspect was a man who had received a restraining order in December following an investigation of domestic violence.

The suspect, who also was injured, was held on suspicion of "grievous bodily harm," police said.

Two people were flown to a nearby hospital by helicopter, police added.

"Such acts of violence are serious and despairing," Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said in a statement.

Nore is close to Kongsberg, where five people were fatally stabbed and four wounded last October when Espen Andersen Brathen attacked strangers with a bow and arrows and knives. He has pleaded guilty in a trial that started this week. He also faces 11 counts of attempted murder for the attack in Kongsberg, a former mining town of 26,000 people.

Mass killings are rare in Norway. The country's worst peacetime slaughter was on July 22, 2011, when right-wing extremist Anders Breivik set off a bomb in the capital of Oslo, killing eight people.