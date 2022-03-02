Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday publicly showed a map of Ukraine, where arrows indicate the directions of a possible Russian landing in the Black Sea port city of Odessa and link up with the Russian base in the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria.

During the Security Council meeting, Lukashenka, with the help of a pointer, explained to defense officials why missiles were launched from the territory of Belarus toward Ukraine.

Lukashenko revealed where Belarusian and Russian troops were stationed along the border with Ukraine. According to him, Belarusian reinforced units were in the western part, near Brest and Pinsk. Russian forces were stationed in the east. Lukashenka also repeated the story about missile systems allegedly deployed by Ukraine and aimed at Belarus.

According to Lukashenka, he received information from Russian intelligence that Ukraine wants to launch a missile attack on Belarus. And as a preventive measure, he decided to strike first. Lukashenka did not explain why rockets continue to fly from Belarus every day, moreover, in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities of Ukraine, killing dozens of civilians every day.

He also showed a map of hostilities, which marked the main directions of strikes. The map shows the advancing troops striking at Kyiv from the Chernobyl zone and through the Chernihiv region in Ukraine's north. The Russian army is also expected to advance to the Zhytomyr region.

From the northeast, the strikes go through Sumy in the Cherkasy-Poltava region and through Kharkiv to the Dnieper. From the territory controlled by the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), there are planned attacks on the Dnieper region and toward Melitopol.

Two assaults come out of Crimea, on Melitopol and Mykolaiv. Finally, another arrow shows a sea strike against Odessa and further toward Transnistria.

The ambassador of Belarus to Moldova was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry for an explanation about the map. Belarusian Ambassador Anatoly Kalinin said that the information was incorrectly presented by representatives of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry reported.