The White House is weighing the possibility of United States President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks for face-to-face talks with European leaders to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the situation said Monday.

The prospective trip is yet to be finalized, sources were cited by Reuters and The Associated Press (AP).

One possible destination for the meetings would be Brussels, which is the headquarters for NATO, one of the officials said. Another official said the White House was looking at Biden visiting NATO headquarters on March 24, with other potential stops in Europe.

All the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity, as none was allowed to comment publicly.

Biden’s potential trip would follow Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders there the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion.

The trip would underscore the Biden administration’s support for NATO allies. NBC News first reported that the discussions for a potential Biden trip are underway.