U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Russia's overnight missile and drone assault on Ukraine as "outrageous," underscoring the attack as a stark reminder of the critical need to support Ukraine, the White House said Thursday.

“Russia launched a horrific aerial assault against Ukraine overnight,” the statement read, citing Ukrainian reports that nearly 200 missiles and drones targeted cities and energy infrastructure, leaving civilians without electricity.

Describing the attack as "outrageous,” Biden said it "serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against Russian aggression,” the statement added.

After more than 1,000 days of Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began in February 2022, Biden assured the Ukrainian people that the United States stands with them.

"Earlier this year, at my direction, the United States began prioritizing air defense exports so they go to Ukraine first,” Biden said.

"The Department of Defense has delivered hundreds of additional air defense missiles to Ukraine as a consequence of this decision, and further deliveries are underway,” he added.

For months, the Biden administration has worked to help Kyiv strengthen the resilience of its energy grid in preparation for winter. The Department of Defense continues to send critical capabilities to Ukraine, including artillery, rockets, and armored vehicles, the statement said.

"Russia continues to underestimate the bravery, resilience, and determination of the Ukrainian people,” Biden said, reaffirming Washington’s support, along with that of more than 50 other countries, for Ukraine in "its fight for freedom.”