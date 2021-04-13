U.S. President Joe Biden underlined his country's support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as Moscow and Kyiv have been embroiled in the most significant increase in tensions in years.

Biden expressed concern about Russia's military buildup in the Crimea region of Ukraine and on Ukraine's border, the White House said in a statement.

It said Biden also made clear that the United States will act "firmly" to defend its national interests in response to Russia's actions, such as cyber intrusions and election interference.

Biden also proposed holding a summit with Putin in a third country in the coming months.

The summit would be the first between Putin and Biden, who took office vowing a tougher line on Russia including over its alleged interference in U.S. elections and harsh treatment of ailing opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Putin similarly held a summit in Finland in 2018 with then-President Donald Trump, who caused a furor at home by appearing to accept the Russian leader's denials of election meddling.

Tensions have soared in recent days over Russian movements at the Ukrainian border, with the U.S. saying that troop levels are at their highest since 2014 when the war first broke out with Moscow-backed separatists.

Russia earlier Tuesday announced additional trips in "training exercises" as it described itself as threatened by NATO actions.

It came as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met in Brussels with top officials of NATO nations including Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who voiced his strong support for Kyiv.