A black man was run over by a driver in the French capital of Paris on Monday amid fierce clashes between the police and protesters, social media footage showed.

The video showed a black man approaching a vehicle before it sped up and slammed the victim to the ground.

VIDEO — Car runs over black man amid fiery protests in France's Parispic.twitter.com/i4hrDIpMKn — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) May 31, 2021

Earlier on the same day, footage on social media also showed the French police’s harsh response to protesters, in which they used pepper gas.

“Scenes from Paris, where police heavily repressed protesters demanding housing for migrants and the homeless,” Redfish Stream, a news outlet labeled by Twitter as “Russia state-affiliated media,” said in a tweet that contained a video showing the violence in the French capital.

Scenes from Paris, where police heavily repressed protesters demanding housing for migrants and the homeless. Following the protests, around 200 migrants were reportedly taken to emergency accommodation venues. pic.twitter.com/g1LqUvfniJ — redfish (@redfishstream) May 31, 2021

“Following the protests, around 200 migrants were reportedly taken to emergency accommodation venues,” it added.

Escalating deadly rocket attacks in Gaza also have French authorities on edge, fearing the conflict could also play out in France in the form of violent protests.