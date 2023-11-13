British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked Interior Minister Suella Braverman, one of his most senior ministers, a government source said on Monday.

The dismissal comes following comments she made last week about the police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march.

Braverman had last week defied Sunak by publishing an article attacking the police's handling of a march that took place on Saturday.

Critics said her stance helped inflame tensions and encourage right-wing protesters to take to the streets of London, putting Sunak under pressure to take action.

Sunak is looking to tighten the laws to make it easier to ban marches and prosecute those glorifying terrorism, according to several newspapers.

He looks set to press Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to avoid a repeat of Saturday's scenes in London when he meets the police chief in the coming days.

He has said both far-right "thugs" and "those singing antisemitic chants" must face "the full and swift force of the law."

Mrs. Braverman, meanwhile, doubled down on calls for pro-Palestinian protests to be stopped as she warned that London's streets are "being polluted by hate, violence and antisemitism" and hit out at "sick" chants and placards at Saturday's march.

Her remarks Sunday made little mention of far-right counterprotesters she has been accused of emboldening by previously speaking of pro-Palestinian "mobs" and police bias for allowing the rally to go ahead.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper blamed the unrest on Mrs. Braverman's "appalling and unprecedented attack" on the police's impartiality and her "deliberate" stoking of tensions.

The Met Police said seven men have been charged with offenses including assault on an emergency worker, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

Officers made 145 arrests – mostly counterprotesters – and nine officers were injured as they prevented a violent crowd from reaching the Cenotaph on Saturday.