At least six were reported dead, some 20 injured, including children in a school shooting in the city of Izhevsk in central Russia, the country's interior ministry said Monday, without providing any immediate details about victims.
"Today police received a message about a school shooting at school No. 88 in the city of Izhevsk... Currently steps are being taken to arrest the suspect," the ministry said on Telegram, adding that information about victims was "being specified."
