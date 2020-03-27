Scientists in Italy have launched an investigation to find out whether the new coronavirus began to spread in the country last year, as authorities had noted a major increase in pneumonia and flu cases toward the end of 2019.

According to the Daily Mail, higher than usual numbers were detected in Milan and Lodi, two of Lombardy's worst-hit cities, between October and December.

Hundreds more patients were admitted to hospital in the last three months of 2019 with pneumonia and flu-like symptoms, some having died, an epidemiologist at the University of Milan Adriano Decarli said, without giving exact numbers.

“We want to know if the virus was already here in Italy at the end of 2019, and – if yes – why it remained undetected for a relatively long period so that we can get a clearer picture in case we have to face a second wave of the epidemic,” he said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

However, other experts have doubts over the assumption that the virus was in Italy before the end of 2019, saying that Italian scientists should get positive results from samples taken and stored at the time before giving the theory any credence.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose to 80,539 on Thursday from a previous 74,386, the Civil Protection Agency said – the highest number of new cases since March 21.

Of those originally infected nationwide, 10,361 had fully recovered by Thursday compared to 9,362 the day before. Meanwhile, there were 3,612 people in intensive care compared to the previous figure of 3,489.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy reported a steep rise in fatalities compared with the day before and remains in a critical situation, with a total of 4,861 deaths and 34,889 cases. That compared with 4,474 deaths and 32,346 cases reported up to Wednesday.

On Feb. 22, the government declared a state of emergency in 11 municipalities where the epidemic had spread, forming a “red zone” in which schools were vacated and residents were forced to stay home.

At the beginning of March, the number of cases in Italy showed the fastest increase among EU countries. The increase was seen to be the second-highest increase in the world outside China, where the virus first appeared. On March 4, it was decided to postpone all education in primary, secondary and higher education institutions throughout the country.

On March 8, when it was seen that the spread of the virus could not be prevented, Conte decided to quarantine all provinces of the region of Lombardy, where cases are most intense in the northwest of the country, as well as 14 provinces in the north. The next day, the entire country was quarantined, restricting the freedom of movement of more than 60 million people.