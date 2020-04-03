Spain's coronavirus death toll rose to a total of 10,935 from 10,003 on the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Friday, with daily deaths standing over 900 for 2nd day in a row.
However, the figures also marked showed the first fall in a daily death toll since March 26. Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy.
Number of registered cases increased by 7,472 to 117,710.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
