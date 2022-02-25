The Czech Republic and Poland closed their airspace to Russian airplanes after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"I have ordered the preparation of a resolution by the Council of Ministers that will lead to the closure of airspace to Russian airlines," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted.

A law is to enter effect at midnight, according to news channel TVN24, citing government spokesperson Piotr Mueller.

The Czech Republic is planning to close its airspace to Russian aircraft too, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said after a Cabinet meeting.

The Czech Transport Ministry said Russian airlines would have to suspend their air traffic to and from the Czech Republic as of midnight. The state-owned Czech railway announced it would send two trains to the Polish-Ukrainian border to take refugees.