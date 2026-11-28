The death toll from a migrant boat rescued near Spain's Canary Islands has risen to 14, a government minister said Saturday, as the region struggles to cope with a surge in arrivals ahead of Sunday's election, in which immigration has become a major campaign issue.

Angel Victor Torres, Spain's minister for territorial policy and democratic memory, confirmed the revised toll in a post on X, saying 14 migrants had died aboard the boat that reached the island of El Hierro on Friday. The figure was higher than the initial estimate of eight to 10 deaths provided by maritime rescuers.

Spanish news agency EFE reported that the vessel was carrying about 100 people when it was discovered 39 nautical miles (72 kilometers) south of El Hierro. Fourteen bodies were eventually brought ashore, while six survivors were airlifted to hospital in serious condition.

The boat was being towed to La Estaca port, while 84 survivors disembarked from a separate vessel at La Restinga, which houses a migrant reception center and field hospital used to process many of the arrivals to the island.

The latest tragedy underscores the dangers of the Atlantic migration route, one of the world's deadliest, as thousands of people attempt the perilous journey from West Africa to Spanish territory in overcrowded boats exposed to rough seas and powerful currents.

Record arrivals strain Canary Islands

The number of migrants reaching the Canary Islands has accelerated since October, placing growing pressure on local authorities and reception facilities.

The archipelago recorded an unprecedented 2,100 arrivals in a single day on Nov. 25, most of them on El Hierro, an island with a population of about 11,400.

Fernando Clavijo, the president of the Canary Islands government, expressed grief and frustration over the latest deaths, calling for stronger action from Spain and the European Commission.

"There is a lot of pain and a feeling of impotence over this new tragedy," Clavijo wrote on X.

He argued that addressing the crisis required action beyond the islands, particularly in migrants' countries of departure.

"The humanitarian emergency doesn't start on El Hierro, but on the shores of Senegal and Gambia, where we have to act," he added.

Immigration dominates election campaign

The tragedy comes as immigration has emerged as one of the defining issues in Spain's political debate ahead of Sunday's general election.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been among Europe's strongest advocates of immigration, arguing that it brings economic benefits to the country. Right-wing parties, which lead in opinion polls, are calling for significantly tighter immigration controls.

Thousands of migrants attempt the Atlantic crossing each year, seeking to reach the Canary Islands despite the risks posed by overcrowded vessels, unpredictable weather and strong ocean currents.

Arrivals typically increase during autumn, when sea conditions are generally more favorable for the crossing.