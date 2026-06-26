At least 55 people have drowned in France amid a severe early-summer heatwave sweeping across Europe on Friday, as record-breaking temperatures overwhelm public services and drive thousands toward unsafe waterways in search of relief, officials said.

Heat-driven drownings surge

France is facing a fast-moving public safety crisis as prolonged heat pushes residents toward rivers, canals and lakes, many of them unmonitored and unsafe for swimming.

Sports Minister Marina Ferrari said on Friday that the death toll from drownings had reached 55 by Thursday evening, warning that further fatalities are likely as temperatures remain dangerously high and more cases are confirmed.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu earlier reported at least 40 deaths since June 18, noting that many victims were teenagers and young adults who entered prohibited or unsupervised waters to escape extreme heat.

Officials say most incidents occurred in rivers, canals and reservoirs where swimming is restricted or not monitored, with hazards including strong currents, sudden depth changes, underwater debris and cold-water shock even during high air temperatures.

Children cool off by playing in the public fountain at Milan Park during a heat wave, Lausanne, Switzerland, June 23, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Infrastructure pushed to the limit

The crisis is unfolding as a powerful heatwave grips much of Europe, with conditions stretching from the Atlantic coast to central and eastern regions.

France has recorded some of its most extreme June temperatures on record, including a national average of 29.8 degrees Celcius (85.64 degrees Fahrenheit) and a peak of 44.3 degrees Celcius in the southwest.

In Paris, temperatures reached 40.9 degrees Celcius, placing severe pressure on transport systems, hospitals and public infrastructure.

The national meteorological agency Meteo-France issued red alerts covering more than half the country, warning of life-threatening conditions driven by a persistent “Omega block” weather pattern that traps hot air over western Europe and prevents cooling air from moving in.

Elsewhere in Europe, countries including Spain, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom are also reporting extreme heat, with transport disruptions, school closures and surging electricity demand as cooling systems strain under peak load.

Young people most affected

Authorities say the majority of drowning victims are young people, many of whom were swimming in groups or alone in informal locations without lifeguards or safety supervision.

In multiple cases, victims entered urban waterways such as the Seine and other canals, where conditions can shift rapidly and risks are not always visible from the surface.

Youths cool down in the waters of the Canal Saint-Martin as France experiences a heatwave, Paris, France, June 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Emergency services have also reported additional heat-related fatalities, including children left in overheated vehicles and elderly residents affected by extreme indoor temperatures in buildings without air conditioning.

Hospitals across the Paris region report increasing admissions linked to both heat exhaustion and near-drowning incidents, with emergency departments describing sustained pressure as cases continue to rise.

Government response intensifies

Authorities have stepped up nationwide warnings, urging the public to avoid swimming in unauthorized areas and to use only designated, supervised bathing sites with lifeguards.

Local governments have increased patrols near high-risk waterways and launched targeted awareness campaigns aimed at younger populations, who officials say are disproportionately represented in recent fatalities.

Cooling centers have been opened in major urban areas, while some schools have reduced hours or suspended in-person teaching due to unsafe indoor temperatures.

Energy providers and municipal authorities are also managing spikes in electricity demand as air conditioning use rises sharply during peak daytime heat.

Europe’s broader climate stress test

Scientists say the heatwave reflects a wider trend of intensifying extreme weather across Europe, where rising temperatures are increasing both health risks and pressure on public infrastructure.

Emergency departments across multiple countries report surges in heat-related illness, while authorities warn that drowning risks tend to rise sharply during prolonged heat events as people seek immediate relief in unsafe environments.

Forecasts suggest temperatures may gradually ease in parts of western Europe later in the week, but officials caution that conditions remain dangerous until sustained cooling takes hold.