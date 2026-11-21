Scores of people carrying suitcases, backpacks and plastic bags gathered in the Russian town of Ivangorod, waiting to cross into Estonia before the Baltic nation closes its border crossings next month.

Estonia, a NATO member on the alliance's eastern flank, announced this month that it had thwarted an attempted arson attack targeting a drone factory on its territory, amid heightened security concerns over Russia's war in Ukraine.

Estonian authorities accused Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, of orchestrating the alleged plot. The Kremlin dismissed the accusations as "unfounded." In response, Estonia ordered three border crossings to close starting Dec. 1.

The measures include the bridge linking Narva, a predominantly Russian-speaking Estonian town of more than 50,000 people, with Ivangorod, located across the river in Russia.

"It's such a blow to people, to relatives who live in Russia ... My brother's over there. Now we won't be able to see each other," said Angela, who was crossing back into Estonia.

She spoke to Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Friday at the checkpoint, where the Russian flag fluttered overhead. Like several others interviewed in the area, she declined to give her full name.

Sabotage accusations

Russia suspended vehicle traffic through Narva in February 2024, although pedestrians were still allowed to cross.

Many residents of Narva, a mix of Estonians, Russians and people left stateless after the collapse of the Soviet Union, used the crossing to visit relatives or go shopping.

"That's just how life turned out," said Ekaterina, who was also crossing into Estonia and described Tallinn's move as "very sad."

"Back when the Soviet Union still existed, people lived on different sides of this beautiful river Narva, and yet the bridge was open, everything was open," she told AFP.

"Then they were divided and ... now the borders are being closed," she said.

Several European countries have accused Russia of orchestrating sabotage attacks since the start of its war against Ukraine in 2022, in what many see as an increase in so-called "hybrid warfare" targeting Kyiv's allies.

Estonian police said Friday that the closure would "make it harder for Russian intelligence services to recruit and influence people, and help prevent sanctions evasion."

'Purely political'

The move marks a further escalation in tensions between Estonia and Russia, as Tallinn views the alleged plot as part of a broader campaign of hostile activity linked to Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Estonia of "building a wall" in comments to reporters Monday, suggesting the decision would backfire on Tallinn.

In a statement Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the closure "infringes the rights and interests of a substantial number of our compatriots."

"Russia reserves the right to take all necessary political and diplomatic measures to safeguard its national interests," Zakharova added.

According to Estonia's ERR public broadcaster, the number of border crossings had already declined, from more than 4 million a year before 2022 to around 760,000 in 2026.

The majority of this year's crossings, 447,000, were through the Ivangorod-Narva bridge.

Elena Belova lives in Finland, which closed its border with Russia in 2023.

Waiting in line at the Ivangorod checkpoint, which she described as "the closest crossing point to Finland," she attributed Estonia's decision to "purely political motives."

Starting in December, Belova said she would "try to travel through Latvia," Estonia's southern neighbor, which has two road crossings with Russia.

"Those who have cars can go that way, while those who don't will presumably have to use planes," she added.