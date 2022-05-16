French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday picked Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne as his new prime minister, Elysee said in a statement, making her the first woman to hold the office since 1992.

Borne, 61, is a soft-spoken career bureaucrat and before joining Macron's government served numerous Socialist Party ministers.

Her inside knowledge of the workings of the state and France's labor unions will help the president push through reforms, including Macron's most contested election pledge: raising the retirement age.

Macron – who was reelected in April and needs to show he has heard the frustrations of voters expressed in low turnout and big support for the radical far-right and far-left – has said he was looking for a premier with green and social policy credentials.

Borne was widely expected to get the job.

Her naming came after Jean Castex resigned on Monday as prime minister, part of a widely expected Cabinet reshuffle.

Castex came to the Elysee Presidential Palace to formally offer his resignation, which Macron “accepted,” Elysee said in a statement.

In France, it’s common for presidents to have more than one prime minister during their terms.

Borne is the first woman to be the nation's prime minister since Edith Cresson briefly occupied the job during the presidency of Socialist leader Francois Mitterrand in the early 1990s.

Borne had a brief stint as environment minister in 2019 – when she pushed through bicycle-friendly policies.

She then took charge of the Labor Ministry and oversaw negotiations with unions that resulted in a cut to unemployment benefits for some job seekers.

Such a profile could help counter the challenge mounted by hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon who reached a strong third place in the presidential election, allowing him to rally a broad coalition of France's left-leaning parties in the June 12-19 parliamentary vote.

Macron and Borne are now expected to hold talks in order to appoint France’s full new government in the coming days.

Her first mission will be to make sure that Macron’s centrist party and its allies do well in France's parliamentary election in June.

The vote, scheduled for two rounds, will determine which group holds the majority of seats in the National Assembly, which has the final say over the Senate in France's law-making process.

Macron also promised a bill addressing the rising cost of living in France, where food and energy prices are surging. His new government will prepare it and is expected to be presented just after the parliamentary election.

If Macron’s party wins a majority in the Assembly, Borne will then need to ensure that pension changes promised by the president are put into law, including raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 65. The proposed changes have been criticized by workers, unions and left-wing voters.

Macron also promised that the new prime minister would be directly in charge of “green planning,” seeking to accelerate France's implementation of climate-related policies. Macron vowed to go “twice as fast” in his second term to curb greenhouse gas emissions.