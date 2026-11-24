European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday a proposal for another sanctions package on Russia that would ban Russian teams and individual athletes from competing under the Russian flag at EU events in the future.

The plan also includes banning the display of official Russian symbols and restricting financial flows from Russian sponsors to sports and cultural associations based in Europe. Russian nationals would also no longer be allowed to hold leadership positions on the governing bodies of sports federations based in Europe.

"Sports events cannot be a forum for propaganda activities," von der Leyen said on Monday.

With these plans, the EU would restrict the room for manoeuvre of international sports federations in Europe.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee in July. Since then, it has left it up to individual federations to decide whether Russian athletes can again compete under their own flag at their competitions.

The IOC's position, however, is that athletes' participation in international competitions "should not be limited by the involvement of their government in a war or conflict."

Recently, a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) allowed Russia to take part in next year's ice hockey world championship in Germany, sparking controversy. Several other nations, including world champion Finland, announced they would not play against a Russian team.

Host Germany sees the tournament as severely jeopardized under these conditions and is demanding a solution from the governing body. The government ruled out denying visas to Russian athletes, saying the aim was a diplomatic solution.

With the new package, the EU also wants to increase economic pressure on Russia.

Further proposed measures target Russian banks, crypto platforms, the energy sector and its shadow fleet, which consists mostly of outdated ships that often fly foreign flags and are used in particular to circumvent oil sanctions.

Specifically, according to von der Leyen, 70 more ships are to be added to the EU sanctions list, and European services for the construction, operation or repair of energy infrastructure in Russia are to be banned.

The sanctions package also provides for the implementation of the previously announced entry ban for soldiers who have fought in the war against Ukraine. It is to cover everyone who has fought in the Russian armed forces since the start of the war on Feb. 24, 2022, regardless of their nationality.

"Anyone fighting for Russia against Ukraine is not welcome in Europe," EU Home Affairs Commissioner Magnus Brunner said.

The proposals still need to be formally adopted by EU member states, with an agreement being aimed for before Christmas. "The aim is to keep pressure on Russia to end their war of aggression in Ukraine," von der Leyen said. She said the commission would continue to propose new sanctions until Russia shows a serious willingness to pursue lasting peace in Ukraine.

Effective immediately, EU countries should be significantly more restrictive when granting tourist visas to Russians, according to the commission's wishes.

On Monday, the commission adopted new guidelines which, among other things, provide for stricter checks and the rejection of Russian passports without biometric features.