The European Union will accept all people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine as Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion of the country, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday.

"We need to do everything to accept without delay the people who are now fleeing the bombs, the tanks," she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

"We have tried everything to avert that day (of the invasion) but it has come all the same because the Russian president chose war over human lives. And this is why we will take in all the people that are fleeing now," Baerbock said, adding she had already started to coordinate the distribution of Ukrainian refugees with countries such as Poland and Canada.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has defied Western warnings to unleash a full-scale invasion on Thursday that displaced at least 100,000 people and prompted condemnation from around the world.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine drop its ambition to join NATO. NATO however said it would not send forces to Ukraine.

Weeks of diplomacy failed to deter Putin, who massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders.

Western allies had initially imposed some sanctions on Russia in an effort to stop Putin from invading, then followed through on Thursday with vows to heavily punish Russia economically.

United States President Joe Biden announced export controls against Russia, alongside sanctions on Russian elites he called "corrupt billionaires," and banks.

He will meet Friday with fellow NATO leaders in an extraordinary virtual summit to discuss the security situation in and around Ukraine.

The EU also moved to impose "massive" sanctions on Russia's energy and finance sectors on Thursday.

EU officials on Friday said the bloc had agreed go even further by freezing European assets linked to Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov personally.