EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced she will visit the U.S. on Tuesday for talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio as Washington seeks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Europe is scrambling to make its voice heard after U.S. President Donald Trump sidelined Kyiv and its European backers by initiating talks with Moscow to end the three-year conflict.

"You can discuss whatever you want with President Putin, but when it comes to Europe or Ukraine, both Ukraine and Europe must also agree to this deal," Kallas told reporters Monday during a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Trump has raised concerns that he may undermine Ukraine, launching verbal attacks against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that echo Russian rhetoric, including calling him a "dictator."

"Looking at the messages coming from the U.S., it's clear that the Russian narrative is strongly represented," Kallas said.

Kallas' visit to Washington comes as European leaders intensify outreach to the Trump administration, with French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled to meet with the U.S. president at the White House on Monday.

The EU's top diplomat said foreign ministers in Brussels would discuss a proposal to increase arms deliveries to Kyiv, though no agreement on the total euro value of the supplies is expected.

Additionally, the bloc will impose a 16th round of sanctions on Moscow over the invasion, including a ban on aluminum imports from Russia.