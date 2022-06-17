Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected the threat of nuclear war emanating from Russia.

As soon as one reacts to statements by foreign politicians, it is immediately said that Russia is threatening someone, Putin said on Friday at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.

"We are not threatening anything. But everyone should know what we have and what we will use, if necessary, to protect our sovereignty," he added.

Due to Russia's war against Ukraine, which has been going on for almost four months, many are worried that, in a worst-case scenario, nuclear weapons could be used.

Moscow has always rejected this, emphasizing that on the contrary – unlike the United States – Russia has not enshrined the right of the first strike in its military doctrine.