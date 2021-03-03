Dutch police on Wednesday said a coronavirus testing location north of Amsterdam appeared to have been intentionally targeted after an explosion went off at the location before the site opened.

The blast in the town of Bovenkarspel, 55 km north of the capital Amsterdam, shattered windows but caused no injuries, police said, police from the province of North Holland said in a statement.

"Near the local health service's testing centre in Bovenkarspel, an explosive went off at 6.55 am. Police are investigating. The perimeter has been sealed off," the police said in a statement, as Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

The explosive "must have been placed" there, police spokesman Menno Hartenberg told Reuters, adding that "something metal" had caused the explosion.

"We don't know yet exactly what exploded, the explosives experts must first investigate," Hartenberg said.

"What we're saying is that something like that doesn't just happen by accident, it has to be laid," he spokesman said.

In January, rioters torched a coronavirus test facility in the fishing village of Urk on the first night of a 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nationwide curfew imposed as part of the government’s lockdown