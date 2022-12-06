Ukraine's Foreign Minister listed two conditions in order to launch a process of "comprehensive peace dialogue" with Russia.

"To end the war in Ukraine, two things have to be done – the opinion in the Kremlin has to be changed ... Second, Russia must withdraw its forces from the entire territory of Ukraine. These are the starting points of a comprehensive peace dialogue, but in the meantime, there are many issues that need to be addressed," Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with NDTV, an Indian broadcaster.

Kuleba indicated that food security, nuclear security, the exchange of prisoners, and protecting the environment in times of war are among the issues that need to be addressed, saying that the G-20 countries can play a role in resolving these matters.

He further reiterated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 10 conditions, which he outlined in a video speech at the G-20 summit in Indonesia in mid-November, as a formula for peace, the last step of which is "signing the peace accord."