With just over 47,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, France has hit record coronavirus numbers not seen since early April at the height of the third wave of the pandemic.

France has registered a total of 47,177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The latest data pushed the cumulative total of cases in France since the start of the pandemic to 7.67 million and the seven-day moving average of new coronavirus infections to well over 32,000.

During the third wave in the spring, the seven-day average briefly rose above 42,000. On April 8, France recorded nearly 85,000 infections.

Authorities say the vast majority of COVID-19 patients in hospitals have not been vaccinated. About 75% of the French population is fully vaccinated.

The health ministry also reported that the number of coronavirus-infected people in French hospitals rose by 389 to 10,249 on Tuesday, the first time the patient tally has been above 10,000 since Sept. 12.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also continued its steady rise and was up by 75 to 1,824, an increase of 25% in just a week.

The cumulative death toll since the start of the pandemic in spring 2020 stood at over 119,000 late on Monday.