French PM Jean Castex ordered late Thursday a monthlong COVID-19 curfew for Paris and other regions.
France has recorded over 4 million coronavirus cases since the novel coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China.
It was also revealed recently that the COVID-19 variant in France's Brittany goes undetected in PCR tests.
French health authorities reported the number of people in intensive care units (ICU) with COVID-19 had risen on Monday by 92 in the previous 24 hours to 4,219, the highest level since late November.
The health ministry website, Geodes, also reported a preliminary 333 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, up from 140 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 261. Over the weekend, hospitals in the Paris area – which account for more than a quarter of all COVID-19 patients in intensive care units – begun transferring patients to other parts of France to reduce the burden on the capital's health care system.
