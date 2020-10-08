France has broken its record for new daily coronavirus infections with 18,746 cases recorded in 24 hours, health authorities said Wednesday night.

The previous highest daily toll of new cases was 16,972, recorded the previous weekend. The rate of positive test results rose to 9.1% from around 4.5% a month ago.

Health Minister Olivier Veran is scheduled to hold a news briefing on the situation later Thursday, while French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned additional restrictions being put in place but did not go into detail during a TV interview.

"The virus has been circulating faster for several weeks," Macron told broadcasters TF1 and France2 in the southern French town of Saint-Martin-Vesubie, which was hit hard by storms and flooding last Friday.

"In places where it is spreading too fast, especially where it is spreading among the elderly who are most at risk, and where there are more and more intensive care beds being occupied, we must proceed to more restrictions," he said.

According to Macron, the new measures would be similar to protocols put in place in and around the capital, as well as the region around Marseille in the south.

"We are not in a normal situation, and we won't be for several months," he added.

France was one of the European countries worst hit by the first wave of the coronavirus between March and May, when the bulk of its more than 32,500 deaths were recorded.

Last week, Veran singled out five large cities, Lille, Lyon, Grenoble, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse, as possibly requiring more restrictions, saying their health situations were "very worrying."

Mask-wearing is compulsory in many French cities and in the harbor city of Marseilles, bars and restaurants are completely closed. Bars in Paris and its inner suburbs will remain closed until Oct. 19, but restaurants remain open under tighter health precautions.