The French interior minister, who is known to have a harsh stance against Muslims in the country, ordered law enforcement on Sunday to step up vigilance around mosques and Muslim cultural centers as the attacks on these places have increased recently in cities all over France.

"The anti-Muslim inscriptions that have been inscribed on this cultural and religious center are unacceptable. Freedom of worship in France is a fundamental freedom," Gerald Darmanin said during a visit to the Avicenna Islamic Cultural Center in the city of Rennes in northwest France.

The center's premises was vandalized days before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with Islamophobic graffiti. Darmanin said he traveled there to show the government of President Emmanuel Macron's solidarity with the Muslim community.

The French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM) said the incident in Rennes occurred two days after an arson attack on the Arrahma mosque in Nantes as well as death threats addressed to Muslim journalist Nadiya Lazzouni.

It blamed the upsurge in anti-Muslim acts on the ongoing debates around a bill consolidating the principles of the republic indiscriminately targeting the Muslim community. In a statement, CFCM said the debates "have unfortunately served as forums for haters of all stripes."

It added that the Islamophobic slogans are part of a separatist movement whose ideology inspired Brenton Tarrant, who opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in March 2019, killing 51 people, and is theorized by French intellectuals.

"This separatism and those who instrumentalize Islam feed each other and constitute a threat to our country and our fellow citizens," the council warned, while appealing to Muslims to be vigilant and not get in the "wrong fight."

The attacks follow an Islamophobic bill, which saw nationwide protests against it.

The bill, approved by the French National Assembly on Feb. 16, is being criticized because it targets the Muslim community and imposes restrictions on almost every aspect of their lives. It provides for intervening in mosques and in the associations responsible for their administration, as well as controlling the finances of associations and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) belonging to Muslims.

It also restricts the education choices of the Muslim community by preventing families from giving children a home education. The bill also prohibits patients from choosing doctors based on gender for religious or other reasons and makes "secularist education" compulsory for all public officials.