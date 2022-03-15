A senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday that talks with Russia on ending the war were very difficult but said there was "certainly room for compromise," adding that negotiations would continue on Wednesday.
"We'll continue tomorrow - it's a very difficult... negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions but there is certainly room for compromise," tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Talks had resumed via a video link on Tuesday. Ukrainian officials played up hopes the war could end sooner than expected, saying Moscow may be coming to terms with its failure to impose a new government on Kyiv by force.
In a hint of possible compromise, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was prepared to accept security guarantees that stop short of its long-term objective of NATO membership, which Moscow opposes.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.