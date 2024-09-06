Chancellor Olaf Scholz will head to Central Asia for the first time, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, his spokesman said Friday.

Scholz will visit Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan from Sept. 15 to 17, his spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said, and attend a regional summit.

The trip comes a year after Scholz hosted the leaders of five Central Asian nations in Berlin to discuss closer cooperation, as the West tussles with China and Russia for influence in the region.

"Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are key countries and close partners for us," Hebestreit said.

"We seek to deepen our cooperation with them, especially in the fields of science, economy, energy, connectivity and raw materials," he said.

Scholz will also take part in a so-called C5+1 meeting in Kazakhstan on Sept. 17 with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

Scholz will be accompanied on the trip by an economic delegation, the spokesman added.

Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has further increased major powers' interest in Central Asia, where Moscow is seeking to maintain its sway and where China now has strong ties through its flagship Belt and Road infrastructure project.

The West is also vying for influence in the strategically important region, rich in oil and gas and a crucial transport route between Asia and Europe.