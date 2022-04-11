Germany's family minister is under pressure to resign from her position over her decision to go away on vacation with her family 10 days after floods that devastated parts of western Germany last summer.

At the time of the floods, Anne Spiegel – federal minister for family affairs, senior citizens, women and youth from the Green Party – was the climate and environment minister in the regional government for the state of Rhineland Palatinate, which suffered the most fatalities in the July flooding.

In an emotional statement on Sunday evening Spiegel explained her reasons for taking a four-week holiday but described it as a "mistake" and apologized.

She said her family needed a holiday partly because of the state of health of her husband, who had suffered a stroke in March 2019. "He could no longer cope," she said.

With her voice faltering at times, Spiegel said the coronavirus pandemic had been an "insane challenge" for her family and "clearly left its mark" on her four children of nursery and primary school age.

The long holiday in France – which neighbors her state – was nevertheless an error she said. "It was a mistake that we went on holiday for so long and I apologize for that mistake."

Spiegel also had to correct a previous statement that she took part in a Cabinet meeting during her holiday. The event was in her diary, but she had not taken part.

Spiegel has not commented on the calls for her resignation from the conservative opposition. Her party has also been silent on the issue on Monday. Later on, the party executive is set to meet for a pre-scheduled meeting behind closed doors.