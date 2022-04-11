A German Cabinet minister resigned Monday after it emerged that she went on a long vacation shortly after devastating floods that devastated parts of western Germany last summer.

Anne Spiegel quit her post as minister for families and women, citing “political pressure” as she became the first member of Chancellor OIaf Scholz's government to step down. An emotional apology on Sunday had failed to stem calls for her to go.

In an emotional statement on Sunday evening Spiegel explained her reasons for taking a four-week holiday but described it as a "mistake" and apologized.

She said her family needed a holiday partly because of the state of health of her husband, who had suffered a stroke in March 2019. "He could no longer cope," she said.

With her voice faltering at times, Spiegel said the coronavirus pandemic had been an "insane challenge" for her family and "clearly left its mark" on her four children of nursery and primary school age.

The long holiday in France – which neighbors her state – was nevertheless an error she said. "It was a mistake that we went on holiday for so long and I apologize for that mistake."

Spiegel also had to correct a previous statement that she took part in a Cabinet meeting during her holiday. The event was in her diary, but she had not taken part.

Spiegel has not commented on the calls for her resignation from the conservative opposition. Her party has also been silent on the issue on Monday. Later on, the party executive is set to meet for a pre-scheduled meeting behind closed doors.