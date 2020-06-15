Germany's domestic intelligence agency has put a regional branch of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party under surveillance, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

The decision was taken after long deliberation, the ministry said.

The Brandenburg branch of the AfD has provoked a rift within the party by voting to keep Andreas Kalbitz, a member who was expelled by the national party, as its regional chief.

The national party says it excluded Kalbitz on the basis of his former membership of the now-banned right-wing extremist group Heimattreue Deutsche Jugend (HDJ, or German Youth Faithful to the Homeland).

The AfD's surge in support in general elections in 2017 made it the country's third-strongest party and largest opposition force in the Bundestag, sending shockwaves through the political establishment.