German ​Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Russia on Monday to ​stop ​what he ⁠called "dangerous provocations" after Russian missiles crossed into fellow NATO member Poland.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary ⁠General ⁠Mark Rutte in Berlin, Merz also described as "shocking" reports that Russia was preparing ⁠to launch a nuclear-capable ​satellite into space.

No ​NATO member "has ⁠any ‌interest ‌in an ⁠escalation ‌in ​the Baltic Sea ⁠region," he ⁠added.

"Poland can count on our full solidarity. And if necessary, NATO will of course defend every inch of allied territory," Merz said.

He also suggested that protection of the external borders of Europe and NATO must be strengthened further.

Rutte, for his part, said the incident was a dangerous one that had clearly originated with Russia.

On Friday, three flying objects had entered Polish airspace during massive Russian airstrikes on western Ukraine and crashed in the southeast of the country. No one was injured.

All three were Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles, according to the Polish prosecutor's office in Lublin.