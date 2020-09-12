Police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired tear gas at migrants who threw stones during a protest Saturday to demand shelter after the local camp of Moria burned down.

Hundreds of asylum seekers protested after spending the past four days sleeping on the streets, with efforts to build a replacement camp delayed by objections from local authorities.

Tension broke out as hundreds of migrants chanting "Freedom" marched on a road leading to the port of Mytilene, which police had blocked as a new temporary tent settlement was being set up nearby.