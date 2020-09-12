Police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired tear gas at migrants who threw stones during a protest Saturday to demand shelter after the local camp of Moria burned down.
Hundreds of asylum seekers protested after spending the past four days sleeping on the streets, with efforts to build a replacement camp delayed by objections from local authorities.
Tension broke out as hundreds of migrants chanting "Freedom" marched on a road leading to the port of Mytilene, which police had blocked as a new temporary tent settlement was being set up nearby.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.