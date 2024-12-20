Injuries were reported after a vehicle rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Germany's eastern Magdeburg city late Friday.

The driver was immediately arrested following the incident, government sources told public broadcaster ARD. The exact number and severity of injuries remain unclear.

A spokesman for the state government of Saxony-Anhalt confirmed the incident to the public broadcaster. Emergency services and firefighters were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Magdeburg, which is west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has about 240,000 inhabitants.

On Dec. 19, 2016 in Berlin, a Daesh terrorist attacker plowed through a crowd of Christmas market-goers with a truck, leaving 13 people dead and injuring dozens more. The attacker was killed days later in a shootout in Italy.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had said late last month that there were no concrete indications of a danger to Christmas markets this year, but that it was wise to be vigilant.