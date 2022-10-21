Iranian military staff in Crimea helped Russian forces conduct drone strikes on Ukraine with kamikaze drones, the White House said Thursday.

"We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby said that the Iranians in Crimea were trainers and tech support workers and that the Russians were piloting the drones, which have caused significant damage to Ukrainian infrastructure.

"Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground, and through the provision of weapons that are impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," he said.

"The United States is going to pursue all means to expose, deter and confront Iran's provision of these munitions against the Ukrainian people."

"We're going to continue to vigorously enforce all U.S. sanctions on both the Russian and Iranian arms trade," Kirby added.

Russia's defense and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tehran has denied the drones are Iranian-made.

European Union members had agreed on new measures against Iran over its supply of drones to Russia, the bloc said, and Britain imposed sanctions on senior military figures and a firm it said was involved in the supply of Iranian drones to Moscow.