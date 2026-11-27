Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani disputed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's account of coordination over attacks in Libya on Friday, accusing him of not telling the truth and insisting that allies had received no advance notice.

"There has never been any coordination, even the (Ukrainian) Foreign Minister (Andrii Sybiha) said so, saying that they will discuss the future with their allies," Tajani told reporters.

His remarks came in response to an interview Zelenskyy gave to the BBC, published Friday, in which he said Ukraine had coordinated attacks on Russian ships with countries whose territorial waters or infrastructure were involved.

Tajani disputed the Ukrainian president's account, saying "none of us" had been informed of the operations.

He added that no one knew anything about what Ukrainian forces were doing in Libya.

"So, what Zelensky said is not true," Tajani said.

On Tuesday, the Italian foreign minister expressed concern over recent military operations in eastern Libya claimed by Ukraine.

He stressed the importance of preventing the Russia-Ukraine war from spreading into the Mediterranean.

A Russian warship docked at Benghazi naval base was struck by naval drones before dawn Sunday, leaving 10 people injured.

A separate attack targeted a cargo vessel off the coast of Benghazi later the same day.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that Kyiv was behind the operations, saying Ukrainian forces had sunk the Russian corvette Merkury.

He also said Ukrainian forces had struck the cargo vessel MV Angara, which he claimed Moscow used to transport weapons.

Libya's eastern-based government filed a complaint with the U.N. General Assembly and Security Council, seeking an international investigation into the attacks.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity also condemned the attacks and demanded an explanation from Ukraine.

It rejected the use of Libyan territory and waters for foreign military operations.