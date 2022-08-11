Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic claimed Kosovo is preparing the liquidation of Serbs in northern Kosovo "under the guise of the fight against crime."

He also denied that Serbia wants to attack Kosovo and rejected claims that shots were recently fired at Kosovo police in central Serbia.

"Pristina is using the situation in Ukraine to campaign against Serbia and that it is a lie that Serbia wants to attack anyone. But quite the opposite – Pristina is the one that wants to attack the north of Kosovo and Metohija and is preparing the liquidation of our people," said Vucic.

Regarding an Aug. 18 meeting with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels, Vucic said he would meet in good spirits but is very skeptical that it is not possible to achieve results.

"They don't want any compromise. All they have said so far is that they will impose their will," said Vucic.

The leaders will meet with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Miroslav Lajcak, the EU's special representative for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue.

European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said the EU cannot impose a solution on partners in the talks, especially those who want to join the EU.

He said it is not a forced dialogue but the EU mediates only to find solutions but the parties must be ready to compromise.

Meanwhile, the U.S. ambassador to Belgrade, Christopher Hill, said that there is a greater possibility for real progress in the talks than for a new conflict on Sept. 1, when a new law in Kosovo takes effect mandating that everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, have a Kosovar ID card and license plate.

Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina escalated in late July ahead of Kosovo's planned implementation of the new law.

Kosovo later announced that it decided to delay the new measures until Sept. 1.

Vucic called for dialogue to resolve issues with Kosovo.

Launched in 2011, the EU-led Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue aims to normalize relations between the two Balkan countries and find a mutually agreeable solution for disputes in the framework of a legally binding agreement.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, with most U.N. members, including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany and Türkiye, recognizing it as a separate autonomous country.

Serbia still claims that Kosovo is its territory.