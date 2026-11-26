The Kremlin accused Ukraine on Thursday of spreading the war to the Mediterranean and Baltic seas, responding to a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte that Russia should avoid actions that widen the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said nobody wanted the war to expand geographically but blamed Kyiv for recent attacks on Russian vessels far from the front lines.

"As regards the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, this appears to refer to attempts by the Kyiv regime to expand the geographical scope of this conflict. We are witnessing terrorist activity by the Kyiv regime in the Mediterranean and the Baltic," Peskov told reporters.

Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette in a Libyan port using maritime drones Sunday, a day after striking a Russian military-linked cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland.

The attacks have raised concerns among coastal states and some of Ukraine’s supporters about the war spreading to new areas.

Libyan authorities condemned the operation in their waters. Italy also told Kyiv it was wrong to attack Russian ships in Libyan waters and warned against widening the conflict.

Norway, a strong supporter of Ukraine, urged caution in Baltic Sea operations and stressed the importance of maintaining stability in areas near its territory.

Peskov said the attacks should concern coastal countries and NATO.

"Of course, nobody would want the conflict to spread geographically and these are potentially very dangerous actions on the part of the Kyiv regime," he said.

Trump, Rutte warns Moscow

His remarks followed a joint statement issued by Trump and Rutte after their meeting in Florida on Wednesday. Their warning appeared aimed at discouraging Moscow from widening the war in retaliation for the Ukrainian attacks.

"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible," Trump and Rutte said.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Florida meeting came a week after Trump held talks in Asia with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, referring to each as his "friend."

Trump’s meeting with Putin drew criticism from Democratic opponents at home and European allies, who have sought a role in U.S.-backed negotiations to end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has also faced criticism from Trump, has said Europe must be included in peace talks.

Rutte, who has repeatedly sought to ease tensions within NATO and maintain Trump’s support for the alliance, defended the summit, saying it was normal for major nuclear powers to meet.

The war in Ukraine and the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran were the main subjects of the Florida talks, according to the joint statement, which provided no details of the discussion about Iran.

Trump and Rutte also discussed increasing defense spending and investment in the United States and across NATO.

Trump has frequently criticized Washington’s Western allies over defense spending, trade tariffs and what he considers insufficient support for the war against Iran.