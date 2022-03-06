French President Emmanuel Macron called on Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to halt the invasion of Ukraine and to ensure the protection and security of the country's nuclear sites, an official from Macron's office said Sunday.

The French official confirmed that Macron had held a phone exchange of nearly two hours on Sunday with Putin.

Macron also expressed his concerns about a possible imminent attack on the Ukrainian city of Odessa.

Russian media had earlier reported the latest talks between Putin and Macron. Macron has stayed in regular contact with Putin but, as with other international efforts, has yet to persuade Moscow to call off a campaign now into the 11th day.

Putin said on Sunday that his campaign in Ukraine was going according to plan and would not end until Kyiv stopped fighting, as efforts to evacuate the heavily bombarded city of Mariupol failed for the second day in a row.

Putin made those comments in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan, who appealed for a cease-fire in the conflict that the United Nations says has created the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.