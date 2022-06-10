Forty-four percent of French people who polled expect President Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc to win this month's parliamentary election, according to an Ifop-Fiducial poll for Sud Radio, albeit amid a high abstention rate.

The poll surveyed 913 people from June 7-8 and added that 54% said they would abstain, 25% expected the left-wing "Nupes" bloc to win the parliamentary election, while 22% expected the far-right Rassemblement National party to win.

The election takes place on June 12 and June 19. The parliamentary elections will be what hard-left Jean-Luc Melenchon immediately called a "third round" of the presidential election, with opposition parties of all stripes hoping they can win this time.

Macron was reelected as French president in April but he also needs a majority in the lower house of parliament to implement reforms aimed at strengthening the economy, such as proposed changes to pensions and cutting taxes.

Macron's far-right challenger Marine Le Pen had promised to keep up the fight against him as she turns her attention to June's parliamentary vote.

"I will continue the fight for France and the French people," Le Pen told supporters in a defiant speech that conceded defeat but called her result a victory and a source of hope for the French, who she said had sent a signal to Macron.

"I fear the next five years will not break with the contempt and the brutal policies of the last five years and Emmanuel Macron will do nothing to repair the divisions in our country."