An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Crete, Greece on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake had a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said. There was no immediate information on damage or injuries.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 9:17 a.m. local time, with an epicenter 246 kilometers (153 miles) south southeast of the Greek capital, Athens. It is common for different seismological institutes to give varying magnitudes for an earthquake in the initial hours and days after an event.

Infographic by Daily Sabah

Shaking might have been felt by everybody in the area of the epicenter. Social media users have been responding to the quake. One eyewitnesses from Mochos told EMSC that the earthquake was “really strong with a lot buzzing”. Another witness from Stalis said that it lasted “several minutes”.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active region. The vast majority of earthquakes cause no damage or injuries.