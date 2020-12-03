A major explosion at a warehouse near Bristol in southwest England has caused multiple casualties, a fire brigade spokeswoman said Thursday.
The fire service had previously said on Twitter that it was responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth, southwest England.
"We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site," a spokeswoman for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said, adding that injuries were serious, Reuters reported. "It's very much ongoing," she said.
The explosion took place at a waste treatment facility for the nearby city of Bristol, the spokeswoman added.
The fire service said it had been joined there by police and ambulances.
A police spokeswoman said they were searching the location to make sure everyone was accounted for but had no details of casualties.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.