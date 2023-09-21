A new study has found that one in 12 people in Germany shares a right-wing extremist worldview, a significant increase from 2020/2021, when less than 2% of respondents had clearly expressed support for right-wing extremist views.

Researchers at the the Friedrich Ebert Foundation said the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war, skyrocketing energy prices, and high inflation are creating challenges for the democratic parties in the center, and strengthening the far-right.

"Insecurities and conflicts over who gets what and how much, are providing a gateway for right-wing extremist ideologies and anti-democratic attitudes," the researchers said in a summary of their report released Thursday.

According to the survey, trust in the institutions and in the functioning of democracy in Germany has fallen to below 60%.

The number of those who see themselves more to the right of the democratic center has also significantly increased, from 9% to 15.5%.

More than 16% of those surveyed approved xenophobic statements, while 5.7% expressed antisemitic views. Some 4% played down crimes committed by Hitler and praised Nazi ideology or policies.

Over 6% agreed with the statement that a dictatorship and a single strong party would be a preferable form of government for Germany.

The research was based on a nationally representative survey carried out between January and February 2023.