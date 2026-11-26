Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo appealed to Spain's central government and the European Union for urgent assistance Wednesday to manage an "unprecedented" surge in migrant arrivals that has overwhelmed facilities on El Hierro, the archipelago's smallest island.

The increase has put the Atlantic migration route from west Africa back in focus before a snap general election in Spain Sunday in which immigration is a major dividing line.

An exceptionally high figure of around 2,000 migrants reached El Hierro Tuesday, Spanish maritime rescue service Salvamento Maritimo said, following days of frantic activity.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that the port of La Restinga on Wednesday had Salvamento Maritimo teams work constantly to escort and disembark hundreds of migrants who were crammed on rickety, multicolored boats.

In the year to Nov. 15, 24,364 people reached the Canary Islands, reversing a downward trend that had seen 14,690 migrants arrive in the same period of 2025, according to Interior Ministry figures.

But 11,037 of this year's arrivals happened between Nov. 1 and 15, with El Hierro, home to around 12,000 inhabitants, declaring an emergency earlier this month.

"The Canary Islands cannot take it any longer. We are experiencing migration pressure that is unprecedented in 32 years of the Atlantic route," Clavijo wrote on X.

Emergency workers carry a migrant off on a stretcher after they arrived at La Restinga Port in El Hierro, Canary Islands, Spain, Nov. 24, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Clavijo said he had requested an "urgent meeting" with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, demanding "an immediate response" from the European Union.

"It isn't fair that we are responding alone to a tragedy of this scale," he said.

'Exceptional' situation

The regional administration declared an emergency in El Hierro Wednesday due to "the exceptional health, social and security situation," facilitating the coordination of resources across different levels of government.

Clavijo said in a subsequent post on X that he had requested Defense Minister Margarita Robles to "mobilize the resources of the armed forces."

Youth Minister Sira Rego was due to visit El Hierro Thursday to focus on the reception of children and teenagers, her office said.

The Canary Islands are one of the main gateways into Europe for migrants fleeing poverty, conflict and persecution alongside Mediterranean routes to Italy and Greece.

Migrants stand after disembarking from one of the six boats rescued throughout the morning, at La Restinga harbor on El Hierro, Canary Islands, Spain, Nov. 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

After peaking in 2024 at more than 46,000, arrivals to the Atlantic archipelago had fallen sharply thanks to tighter patrols and cooperation with countries of origin and transit.

But irregular immigration has dominated Spanish politics after tens of thousands of migrants streamed from Morocco into Spain's north African city of Ceuta in July.

The crisis dogged Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, an outlier on the hot-button topic who defends a more open policy while many European counterparts seek tougher measures against irregular arrivals.

Sanchez told public television Wednesday that the government had been working for weeks on border controls with the Senegalese and Gambian authorities to reduce the number of boats leaving.

An increase in patrols off Senegal, Mauritania and Morocco has pushed migrants to leave from further south, from Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea, making the hazardous crossings longer.