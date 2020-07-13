Poland’s state electoral commission said Monday that conservative President Andrzej Duda has won 51.21% of the vote with almost all votes counted in the country’s weekend election.

The nearly complete results, based on a count of 99.97% of votes counted shows the liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski defeated with 48.79% of the vote.

The final results could vary slightly.

Duda's support is strong in rural areas and small towns and in the east of the country, while Trzaskowski has performed well in larger cities and western regions on the border with Germany.

"The result of these elections is a Poland divided in two with a not-so-rosy future, as it will be difficult to ease the division and to restore the relationship between the two sides," analyst Kazimierz Kik said.

The election had been due to be held in May but was delayed because of the pandemic. Its fallout is pushing Poland into its first recession since communism fell.

The incumbent won round one on June 28 with 43.5% against 10 challengers, including Trzaskowski who came in second with 30.4% and had campaigned hard to sway voters who backed other opposition candidates.