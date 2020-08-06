An armed man took five people hostage in a bank in the French port city of Le Havre on Thursday, police said.
The man entered the premises at 4:45 pm (1445 GMT), a police official told AFP, adding that officers from the elite tactical police unit RAID had been deployed.
Another police source said the man had a handgun.
