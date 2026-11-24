The late Pope Francis went through a two-year spiritual crisis beginning in 2021, battling what he described as temptations from the Devil while grappling with the burden of power and leadership within the Catholic Church, according to his private diaries published Tuesday.

Francis, who led the Catholic Church for 12 years until his death in April 2025, described experiencing visions of the Devil and Hell while wrestling with his fear of becoming someone who "uses others like puppets," the diaries and accompanying commentary revealed.

The volume does not identify whom the late pontiff feared treating in such a manner.

"Everything was mixed with governance issues, pressure over decisions to be made, and aridity and desolation," Francis wrote in a December 2022 entry reflecting on the crisis.

Known for his reform-minded approach and efforts to make the traditionally conservative Church more open to the modern world, Francis also faced considerable resistance from conservative cardinals who feared his leadership would weaken long-standing Catholic teachings.

Cardinal Victor Fernandez, a close collaborator of Francis, collected the diaries, the first by a pope to be published since the 1960s, and arranged them into a volume with his own accompanying commentary.

The late pope "ultimately recognized that it was the worst trial that had tormented him ... and that he felt that he was in a continual battle not to fall into this demonic seduction," Fernandez wrote.

Francis believed he had seen the Devil

"The Private Diary of Pope Francis" collects entries that Francis, an Argentine and the first pope from the Americas, recorded in a small planning notebook beginning in 1992.

The diaries provide a rare insight into the faith and spiritual struggles of the late pope. Most recent popes have directed that their papers be burned after their deaths, although some of the papers of John Paul II, who served as pope from 1978 to 2005, were later made public. The last pope whose diaries were published posthumously was John XXIII, who died in 1963.

Fernandez, a fellow Argentine whom Francis appointed in 2023 to lead the Vatican's powerful doctrinal office, does not present the complete diary but instead provides excerpts arranged by theme.

At 160 pages, the volume offers few direct comments on events during Francis' papacy or on Vatican officials. Instead, it focuses on his spiritual life, including his belief that he had seen the Devil and the entrance to Hell and that God spoke to him in dreams.

An entry from January 2021, at the beginning of the late pope's self-described spiritual crisis, lists three occasions throughout his life when he believed he had seen the Devil, including one while he was pope during a meeting with Vatican officials.

"I can't forget the powerful raspiness of his voice," Francis wrote about the later vision. "The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me."

The diary entries begin in December 1992, when Francis, then known as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was an auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires. They continue through August 2024, about eight months before his death at age 88.

Addressing Francis' spiritual crisis, Fernandez recounts a 2023 meeting with the pope during which another bishop asked why he had not reprimanded an unnamed Vatican official who had publicly criticized him.

"(Francis) responded by explaining that he felt a strong sensation in his heart that God did not want him to become a puppeteer who uses and manipulates people according to his own convenience," Fernandez wrote.

Francis recounted seeing a vision of Hell in a June 2018 entry.

"Last night I saw the entrance to Hell," he wrote. "I peeked in to look a little, and it terrified me."

"I grabbed the Rosary as a weapon," Francis wrote, referring to Catholic prayer beads. "I thank the Lord for this help."

Francis calls Pope Leo an 'irreproachable man'

The diary also refers directly to a few events during Francis' papacy, including his controversial 2018 visit to Chile, where he faced sharp criticism for dismissing allegations of sexual abuse and a cover-up involving a bishop.

Francis later apologized and summoned the country's bishops to Rome, where they all offered to resign in an unprecedented move.

"Devastated because of the situation in Chile," Francis wrote in a 2021 entry. "It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn't think it was so serious."

Fernandez also recounts Francis' comments about several senior Church figures, including U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost, who was elected Francis' successor in May 2025 and became Pope Leo XIV.

Francis described Prevost as "a great pastor, a generous missionary, and an irreproachable man," Fernandez wrote.

Francis also expressed positive views about Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah and German Cardinal Gerhard Muller, two of his most vocal critics. He described Sarah as having "a refined spiritual sensitivity" and said Muller "seems aggressive, but he's a good man," according to Fernandez.

As for his own election as pope, Francis made a brief entry in July 2013, more than four months after becoming pontiff.

"They elected me pope on March 13," he wrote.